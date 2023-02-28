Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court appoints advocate commissioner to ensure protection of Thirumohur temple land

The direction was issued by a Bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan on two petitions filed in 2019.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:25 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Expressing concern over the inaction of officials regarding the pollution and encroachment over a vacant land belonging to the Thirumohur Kalamega Perumal Temple in Madurai, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently appointed an advocate commissioner to inspect the land and ensure its protection.

The direction was issued by a Bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan on two petitions filed in 2019. While the first petitioner, A Radhakrishnan, sought directions to remove the encroachments on the above temple's properties and provide basic facilities to the temple, the second petitioner, R Pon Karthikeyan, wanted the court to direct the authorities to prevent open defecation and dumping of garbage on a 9.49-acre land belonging to the temple and to restore the water channel passing through the land.

Hearing the petitions recently, the judges noted that despite several efforts, the land is still being used as a dumping ground. "This court finds that such illegal dumping of waste is due to the inaction on the part of the state pollution control board, which permits the industry to dump the waste and the local body which has turned a Nelson's eye...," they observed.

The vacant land is located just opposite the Othakadai police station and even the police officials did not care about preventing the pollution of the land, they further added and appointed an advocate, S Sivakumar, as an advocate commissioner to visit the land, along with the authorities concerned, to oversee the removal of the wastes and to ensure that the land is protected. The advocate commissioner was further directed to file a report in this regard on March 1.

