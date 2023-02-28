More bus stands, bridges to come up in Tamil Nadu at Rs 256 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to improve the transportation infrastructure and drainage systems in various cities, the state government has allocated Rs 256.30 crore to Municipal Administration and Water Supply department to construct bus stands and bridges.

Improving the infrastructure is expected to provide a significant boost to the economy and enhance the quality of life of people. The government has allocated Rs 93.40 crore to construct bus stands at Arcot, Edappadi, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvallur, Mettur, Chidambaram and Usilampatti municipalities.

Besides, it has allocated Rs 162.90 crore from the infrastructure development fund to construct stormwater drains in Coimbatore corporation areas, a rail over bridge in Tiruchy city at the cost of Rs 34.10 crores, a bridge near the Eswaran temple in Tiruppur corporation and extension of the bridge located near Natarajar theatre and other infrastructure facilities in Kumbakonam, Karur, and Thoothukudi corporations. Two G.Os have been issued by Shiv Das Meena, additional chief secretary of the state government, in this regard.

