No water, Valparai blaze doused with green leaves, counter fire

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A massive fire swept through Grass Hills in Valparai forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday morning, fanned by heavy wind from Kerala and Udumalpet forests. Officials and staff put out the fire on Monday, after a long struggle as the region is located deep inside the reserve forest.

According to sources, though 40 staff from Valparai and Manombolly forest ranges tried to control the fire immediately on Friday, gusty winds fanned the flames to nearby places. As a result, more than 150 forest staff from Pollachi and Ulanty were deployed on the spot additionally on Sunday and Monday. Officials claimed that no wildlife or precious tree in the Shola forest was affected.

G Venkatesh, Forest Range Officer of Valparai forest range, said, “We trekked for nearly four hours to reach the spot. As there is no water facility inside the grass hills, we controlled the blaze using green leaves and setting a counter fire.

Apart from forest staff, tribal people from Eco Development Committee helped us in the operation.”

“As the fire raged, we saw a number of elephants and Nilgiri Tahr taking refuge in the Shola forest nearby where the department staff already established fire prevention line,” he added.

Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) K Bhargava Teja told TNIE that though the fire was put off completely by 10.30 am, around 40 personnel have been posted in the area to prevent further accidents. He added that a survey is underway to assess the damage.

In another forest fire, around two hectares of grassland belonging to Nilgiris Forest Division and Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), located near Beratti village in Coonoor was destroyed on Monday morning. S Gowtham District Forest Officer (DFO) of Nilgiris Forest Division said no tree was damaged. Three fire tenders and vehicles from Aruvankadu Cordite factory doused the fire.

COIMBATORE: A massive fire swept through Grass Hills in Valparai forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Friday morning, fanned by heavy wind from Kerala and Udumalpet forests. Officials and staff put out the fire on Monday, after a long struggle as the region is located deep inside the reserve forest. According to sources, though 40 staff from Valparai and Manombolly forest ranges tried to control the fire immediately on Friday, gusty winds fanned the flames to nearby places. As a result, more than 150 forest staff from Pollachi and Ulanty were deployed on the spot additionally on Sunday and Monday. Officials claimed that no wildlife or precious tree in the Shola forest was affected. G Venkatesh, Forest Range Officer of Valparai forest range, said, “We trekked for nearly four hours to reach the spot. As there is no water facility inside the grass hills, we controlled the blaze using green leaves and setting a counter fire. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Apart from forest staff, tribal people from Eco Development Committee helped us in the operation.” “As the fire raged, we saw a number of elephants and Nilgiri Tahr taking refuge in the Shola forest nearby where the department staff already established fire prevention line,” he added. Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) K Bhargava Teja told TNIE that though the fire was put off completely by 10.30 am, around 40 personnel have been posted in the area to prevent further accidents. He added that a survey is underway to assess the damage. In another forest fire, around two hectares of grassland belonging to Nilgiris Forest Division and Madras Regimental Centre (MRC), located near Beratti village in Coonoor was destroyed on Monday morning. S Gowtham District Forest Officer (DFO) of Nilgiris Forest Division said no tree was damaged. Three fire tenders and vehicles from Aruvankadu Cordite factory doused the fire.