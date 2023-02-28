Home States Tamil Nadu

Nod for land nixed in Coimbatore as promoter forged NoC

Published: 28th February 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Joint Director of Town and Country Planning in Coimbatore has cancelled approval given to 7.68 acres of land at Sikkdasampalayam in Mettupalayam Taluk after it came to light that the promoter had forged No Objection Certificate in the name of the agricultural department. Both departments are yet to initiate criminal proceedings against the promoter. 

District-level officials in both departments are pointing at each other on whose responsibility it is to lodge police complaint. According to sources, an application was filed in the DTCP office in Coimbatore in November 2022 seeking approval for to divide the land into residential plots.

The applicant  Ranganayaki and another from Karamadai had attached the required documents including the NOC from agricultural department. The Joint Director of DTCP approved the application. On February 16, the DTCP office learned that the NOC was forged and cancelled the approval.

However, the office of DTCP and the agricultural department did not register any criminal complaint to the police till February 27. P Kandadamy, treasurer of the anti-corruption movement, said, “a real estate firm was behind the illegal activity.”

