Plight of sanitary workers in Vembakottai

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Sanitary workers from various panchayats in the district and functionaries from the CPI jointly staged a demonstration at the district collectorate on Monday, raising various demands, including wage hikes.
Sanitary workers from Vembakottai panchayat noted that they are not given a break to eat food in between their work timings from 7 am to 12 pm. "We can only eat food after going back home post-work," a worker said adding that while their work is to collect the garbage, they are asked to clean sewerage too.
"Initially my salary was `2,500 per month. Despite working for over ten years, my income is only 3,600 per month now," said another worker questioning how this income would be sufficient to support a family.
The workers further said proper sanitation facilities are not provided to them. "After spending time collecting garbage and cleaning, we aren't even provided with a hand wash. We are not provided with gloves while working either," said the workers adding that they are not spared even if they take a day off due to health issues. "We would be asked to relive from the work in such cases," said the workers.
The workers also raised concerns over the ill-treatment by residents when the workers question them about disposing of used sanitary napkins. "They collectively dispose of all garbage from their homes along with used sanitary napkins. We find it uneasy to segregate such waste. We are humans too," said the workers adding that the residents would use offensive words when they ask about the sanitary napkins. However, owing to the financial situation we continue to do all these works, they said.
District AITUC Sanitary Workers Association secretary K Mariyappan filed a petition to the district collector requesting an increase in wages and to take action in providing the salary to the workers on time like in many other panchayats. The salary of the workers has been pending for over five months owing to the issues between the panchayat president and vice presidents, he said.
