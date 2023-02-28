PTR set to table budget 2023-24 on March 20: Speaker

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Monday announced that Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will table the budget for 2023-24 in the state assembly on March 20. Addressing newspersons at the secretariat here, the speaker said, the finance minister will be presenting the final supplementary estimates for the current financial year and the vote on account for part of the next financial year on March 28.

After the budget presentation, the Business Advisory Committee of the House will meet to decide about the duration of the session, the date of presentation of the Agriculture budget for 2023-24, and the discussion on the demands for grants for various departments.

This budget will have the announcement about when the disbursal of the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women heads of families would begin. Besides, the finance minister will be meeting the representatives of the industrial sector to know about their expectations to be included in the budget.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair the state cabinet meeting on March 9 and the budget proposals as well as new investment proposals are likely to be discussed. Asked whether AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam would continue to sit in the front row in adjacent seats, the speaker said, the seating issue and other requests have been clarified already and there would be no change in that.

The result of the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency is expected to be a key topic in the budget session. Besides, the opposition parties are likely to rake up the unfulfilled electoral promises of the DMK, law and order issues, etc during this session. Normally, the session lasts till mid-May but the BAC meeting will decide on the exact duration.

