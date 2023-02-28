Tangedco now focussed on uninterrupted power

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has completed the maintenance works of its thermal power plants having a combined capacity of 4,320 MW. According to a senior official, the utility started the annual overhauling of the plants in August last year, and completed the task last month. The maintenance work included checking boilers, conveyors and belts, and dealing with technical issues to ensure the efficient functioning of the plants during summer.

North Chennai plant | shiba prasad sahu

The official also highlighted since the Thuthookudi thermal power plant is very old, proper maintenance could not be carried out. As a result, many technical errors are being faced frequently. “Hence, operating all five units at the same time is not feasible. Sometimes, we may operate three units or one. But this will not affect the power distribution during summer,” he said.

Tangedco has now shifted its focus on distribution and strengthening power supply infrastructure and prevent power outages. The official added the power utility is taking necessary steps to upgrade the distribution system, including the replacement of old transformers, installation of new ones, and strengthening of power lines. Based on the requirements, damaged poles will also be replaced.

With the state government’s commitment on providing uninterrupted power supply, Tangedco is determined to ensure maximum efficiency and reliability in the power sector, the official said. Another official added last summer, there were minor power cuts in rural areas, and that this year, they have planned how to tackle the issue.

He also added as wind power generation is expected to begin in May only, the central power generation plants of the state would help in keeping the state powered. The power demand will increase during peak hours in the first week of March. It touched 17,563 MW on April 29 last year. Tangedco predicts the power demand may reach 18,000 MW this year.

E Nadarajan, BMS (electricity) engineers’ wing state general secretary told TNIE overhead and underground cables and other distribution materials have to be strengthened. In some places, there is less connectivity. “It is vital to fill vacancies or engage contract labourers, as the field workers have been struggling to complete emergency works on time,” he added.

