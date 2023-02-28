Udhayanidhi to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah on February 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within three months of joining the state cabinet, Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The DMK youth wing chief is also scheduled to meet Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh. At these high-profile meetings, Udhayanidhi will be giving the national leaders memoranda on the demands of the state government relating to his departments.

On his debut as a minister, Udhayanidhi was given portfolios linked to multiple departments. He has been attending all key meetings at the state, alongside his father Chief Minister MK Stalin. At the national level, he has visited Odisha and met with CM Naveen Patnaik.

Udhayanidhi reached the national capital on Monday morning and stayed at Tamil Nadu House. Delhi Tamil Sangam office-bearers led by president Sakthi Perumal, Delhi Muthamizh Peravai office-bearers led by president R Sathiyasundaram and Delhi Tamil Education Association general secretary R Raju called on him. In the evening, he attended the wedding reception of the granddaughter of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who was earlier Governor of TN.

