Home States Tamil Nadu

Wildlife in danger if Theni fire spreads: Forest department

If the fire spreads more, the lives of many wildlife species, including the Indian gaur, deer, and others will be threatened.

Published: 28th February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THENI:  Several incidents of forest fire, including the one in Adavuparai on Bodi - Kurangani road, were reported in parts of the Theni district over the past couple of days.  Forest and fire department teams have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Sources said such incidents in the forest areas are caused due to the increasing temperature ahead of summer. 

“Over the past week, incidents of forest fire were reported in multiple areas including Muyalparai, Ulakkurutti, and Pichangarai. Forest department officials along with the fire and rescue department team took efforts to extinguish the fire in its primary stages itself,” they said. 

Accordingly, on Monday, the searing weather caused a fire in the forest areas in Adavuparai near the Korangani area in Theni. The fire spread fast in the area due to faster winds. Teams of forest officials are attempting to extinguish the fire in the primary stage itself. If the fire spreads more, the lives of many wildlife species, including the Indian gaur, deer, and others will be threatened.

When contacted, J R Samartha, district forest officer, Theni stated that as per reports, the forest fire in Adavuparai is a ground fire caused by the rising temperature, and forest department teams have been deputed at the venue to extinguish it. He also assured that the department is closely monitoring the forests to prevent such forest fires in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest fire Wildlife
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp