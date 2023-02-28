Wildlife in danger if Theni fire spreads: Forest department

By Express News Service

THENI: Several incidents of forest fire, including the one in Adavuparai on Bodi - Kurangani road, were reported in parts of the Theni district over the past couple of days. Forest and fire department teams have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Sources said such incidents in the forest areas are caused due to the increasing temperature ahead of summer.

“Over the past week, incidents of forest fire were reported in multiple areas including Muyalparai, Ulakkurutti, and Pichangarai. Forest department officials along with the fire and rescue department team took efforts to extinguish the fire in its primary stages itself,” they said.

Accordingly, on Monday, the searing weather caused a fire in the forest areas in Adavuparai near the Korangani area in Theni. The fire spread fast in the area due to faster winds. Teams of forest officials are attempting to extinguish the fire in the primary stage itself. If the fire spreads more, the lives of many wildlife species, including the Indian gaur, deer, and others will be threatened.

When contacted, J R Samartha, district forest officer, Theni stated that as per reports, the forest fire in Adavuparai is a ground fire caused by the rising temperature, and forest department teams have been deputed at the venue to extinguish it. He also assured that the department is closely monitoring the forests to prevent such forest fires in the coming days.

THENI: Several incidents of forest fire, including the one in Adavuparai on Bodi - Kurangani road, were reported in parts of the Theni district over the past couple of days. Forest and fire department teams have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Sources said such incidents in the forest areas are caused due to the increasing temperature ahead of summer. “Over the past week, incidents of forest fire were reported in multiple areas including Muyalparai, Ulakkurutti, and Pichangarai. Forest department officials along with the fire and rescue department team took efforts to extinguish the fire in its primary stages itself,” they said. Accordingly, on Monday, the searing weather caused a fire in the forest areas in Adavuparai near the Korangani area in Theni. The fire spread fast in the area due to faster winds. Teams of forest officials are attempting to extinguish the fire in the primary stage itself. If the fire spreads more, the lives of many wildlife species, including the Indian gaur, deer, and others will be threatened.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted, J R Samartha, district forest officer, Theni stated that as per reports, the forest fire in Adavuparai is a ground fire caused by the rising temperature, and forest department teams have been deputed at the venue to extinguish it. He also assured that the department is closely monitoring the forests to prevent such forest fires in the coming days.