AIADMK HQ refuses to accept election official’s letter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK headquarters here, which is in the possession of Edappadi K Palaniswami, has refused to accept the communication from Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer regarding the demonstration of the remote voting machine for domestic migrant workers as the letter was addressed to the coordinator and joint coordinator of the AIADMK.

Party sources said they have not accepted the notice as the posts have lapsed after the June 23 general council meeting. After the news about the CEO sending the communication to the coordinator and joint coordinator spread, O Panneerselvam’s supporters hailed it as a recognition of their leader by the ECI.

Earlier, when the Election Commission of India accepted the accounts submitted by Palaniswami in his capacity as the interim general secretary of AIADMK and the Law Commission of India addressed him as general secretary of the party, his supporters were also upbeat. The Supreme Court is expected to clear the air when it hears the petition relating to the July 11 general council meeting on January 4.

For supporters, it’s victory for OPS

