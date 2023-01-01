Celebrate new year safely: Outgoing Madurai top cop Senthil Kumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Outgoing City Police Commissioner T Senthil Kumar on Saturday urged the public to celebrate New Year 2023 safely and not to drink and drive. He also shared that for the second consecutive year, the city police prevented all murders pertaining to revenge or communal issues. A total of 32 murders occurred during 2022, including two murders for gains. Other murders were caused due to family issues, neighbour fights, and other reasons.



He further stated that a total of 740 robbery and theft cases were reported in 2022, in which an estimated loss of Rs 4.72 crore was incurred. "Of these 442 cases were solved and Rs 3.08 crore-worth properties were recovered. A total of 106 missing bikes and 821 lost mobile phones were traced and handed over to their owners," he said.



The official said that the city police monitored 1,685 history sheeters over the past year, of which 54 persons involved in ganja peddling and 37 persons in possession of deadly weapons were arrested and lodged in prison.

"In order to maintain law and order the city police took action against 3,664 persons under 107,109 and 110 CrPC and obtained security bonds from 2,263 persons. Of these, 126 persons who violated the security bonds were arrested and remanded in prison. And 90 persons were detained under the Goondas Act. A total of 479 ganja peddlers were booked under NDPS Act in 325 cases and 400 kg of ganja seized were from them. Besides, around 121 bank accounts of 70 ganja accused persons were frozen and Rs 1.11 crore-worth properties were attached. Around 531 persons were arrested for possessing 2,950 kg banned tobacco products worth Rs 27 lakh," he said.



"A total of 13,351 CCTVs are being used to monitor the city across 3,035 spots. These cameras were useful in preventing crimes, law and order, and traffic-related issues. Two police outposts are currently powered by solar energy and efforts are underway to convert the remaining others Two police outposts, powered by solar energy, outposts are functioning in solar energy, and steps were taken to convert the remaining others too," he said.

