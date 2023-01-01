Coimbatore Corp retrieved Rs 248 crore worth OSR land from encroachers

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has successfully removed encroachments and retrieved 37 lands worth 25 acres of Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands belonging to the civic body in the five zones of the city, which are worth Rs 248 crore from April to December this year. The 37 lands include 24.29 acres of reserve sites, worth Rs 247.7 crore.

According to sources, numerous OSR lands belonging to the CCMC have been encroached upon by individuals in the city and despite several warnings and notices, many refused to vacate the lands.

In view of this, based on the commissioner’s orders, the civic body began retrieving the encroached OSR lands.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “The retrieved lands will be utilised for public welfare purposes. In order to prevent similar encroachments in the future, we have planned to install fencing around the OSR lands, for which the CMA has allotted a fund of Rs 1.44 crore, out of which, we have completed fencing works of Rs 1.41 crore. Apart from that, an additional Rs 50 lakh has been allocated to us by the CMA.”

