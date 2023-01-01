Home States Tamil Nadu

Cultural extravaganza in offing as Namma Tiruvizha starts on Jan 13

The meeting of ministers and officials in progress | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture Thangam Tennarasu said Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha, the annual cultural festival of the State government, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 13 at Island Grounds. 

The cultural events will be held till January 17 in Chennai, and later, the programmes will be held in Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Thanjavur, and Tirunelveli. Cultural programmes from Punjab, Karnataka, Assam and West Bengal will also be part of the festival.  

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is coordinating the events, told reporters that from January 14, cultural programmes will be performed in 16 places like parks and playgrounds during the evening hours. 
Along with these programmes, a food festival featuring traditional food items from various parts of the state will also be organised. 

Musician Santhosh Narayanan will coordinate musical events for the festival. A total of 700 people will 
take part in the cultural events. The day’s events will be compiled and will be uploaded on the internet the next day. The festival will be held from 6 pm and 9 pm in Island Grounds and other venues. 

