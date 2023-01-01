Home States Tamil Nadu

Four forest officials arrested for felling trees, as many booked

According to the sources, a few months back, the forest officials asked the institute to remove some wind-fallen trees.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four forest department officials were arrested and four others were booked on Saturday for allegedly cutting off 370 trees on the campus of ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) at Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district. 

The five accused were identified as N Naveen Kumar (35) Range officer of Ooty south range, N Babu (43) forest guard, Sasi (forester), R Devendran (36) (anti-poaching watcher), and M Nagarajan (32) a field staff employed by the institute. ICAR-IISWC is situated at Theetukkal adjoining the reserve forest boundary managed by the state forest department. The campus’ land is on lease from the department.

According to the sources, a few months back, the forest officials asked the institute to remove some wind-fallen trees. The authorities allowed them to remove the trees by adhering to proper norms. However, the official, who gave the permission, went on a long leave. During his absence, the forest staff allegedly chopped off 370 trees from the reserve forest area, causing a loss of Rs 49 lakh to the Forest Department. Recently,  the issue came to light and it was reported at Ooty rural police station.

Following this, the Forest Department conducted an investigation and arrested the suspects on Saturday.  A senior scientist as well as an office staff of the institute have also been implicated in the theft of the trees. Officials said that a case has been registered and that investigation into their role is ongoing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp