Industrialists urge Centre to acquire 4,500 acres around Thoothukudi airport for expansion

THOOTHUKUDI: Industrialists have urged Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways Minister VK Singh to acquire 4,500 acres of land near Thoothukudi airport for the development of infrastructure that would suffice for the next 30 years, and to upgrade the airport into an international transhipment airport and cargo hub.

The industrialists headed by All India Chamber of Commerce and Industries (AICCI) president TR Thamilarasu met the Union Minister at Thoothukudi airport and submitted a memorandum. "This airport caters to around 3 crore people living south of Madurai in Tamil Nadu. It is also one of few airports in the country that has sufficient land surrounding it for expansion.

The departments concerned must conceive a long-term plan. Since the southern region has surplus production of frozen seafood, perishable goods like flowers, vegetables, and eggs, an air cargo facility at Thoothukudi could immensely boost trade," Thamilarasu said.

Airport director P Siva Prasad, AICCI former president Joe Prakash and former Thoothukudi airport director N Subramanian were present on the occasion.

