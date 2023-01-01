Is Tiruchy corporation being partial in beautification drive, ask residents

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation replacing interlocking bricks at the walkers’ track in a portion of Anna Nagar Link Road with new tiles has raised doubts on whether the civic body is being partial to select localities for undertaking beautification work while neglecting others.

In 2018, the corporation put up about 230 potted plants on the median in Anna Nagar Link Road. The civic body roughly spent about Rs 500 on a potted plant. Some miscreants, however, destroyed most of the plants and the pots. The administration in 2020 then decided to come up with a new plan and demolished the median on Anna Nagar Link Road.

They spent about Rs 35 lakh and constructed a new median and planted ornamental plants. While it was only in 2021 that the corporation set up a second walkers’ track in Anna Nagar Link Road, the corporation is now removing the interlocking bricks at a portion beside the Uyyakondan canal and is laying new tiles. Though the new tiles may add charm to the walkers’ track, locals doubt whether the corporation has such plans for more areas.

"The new tiles are more beautiful than the old interlocking bricks but it would have been better if they had taken up these works at some other location. What is the point in undertaking multiple beautification works in a single locality? It seems like the authorities want to take up some work at Anna Nagar Link Road every year," said L Sasikumar, a senior citizen and regular visitor to the locality.

M Saravanan, a resident of Palakkarai, said, “The authorities are more interested in allocating works at prime locations in the city. They should visit areas like Palakkarai, Beema Nagar and Alwarthoppu. Senior officials should consider what can be done in such areas instead of keeping their attention fixed on prime locations.” When enquired, senior corporation officials said efforts will be taken to allot beautification works to more areas in the city.

