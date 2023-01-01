Neutral citation system comes into force today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has announced that a ‘neutral citation system’, for facilitating easy access to judgments/orders, will become functional from January 1, 2023.

The system, with a unique neutral citation number for every judgement uploaded in the HC’s official website, will be given an auto-generated number to ensure uniform pattern for citing all decisions of the court, a circular released by the Registrar General P Dhanabal stated.

The number will be available on the left top of each page of the judgment. An additional search field will be created under judgments-PDF judgment link of the official website in order to facilitate search of orders and judgments qua neutral citation in addition to key words, case number, party name, date of order or judgment.

The Madras High Court has also introduced a e-visitor pass for facilitating entry pass to visitors attending cases in the court.

Doc gets jail for sexual assault on colleague

Chennai: A doctor, employed with the Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital in Chennai during pandemic, was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of `25,000 for sexually assaulting a colleague while staying at a quarantine facility in 2021. The jail-term to Dr Vetriselvan was awarded by Mahila Court judge, TH Mohammed Farooq.

