Stalin inaugurates full-day annadanam in three temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated full-day annadanam in three major temples - Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Arunachaleswarar temple in Madurai and Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai, through video conference from secretariat.

Through the scheme that will benefit nearly 8,000 devotees, food will be given in the three temples between 8 am and 10 pm. Already, the scheme to provide annadanam during midday is in force in 754 temples, an official release said.

The CM also inaugurated seven mobile workshops for the transport department, established at Rs 2.48 crore, in Madurai, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Salem and Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over prizes to the winners of athletic competitions held at Nehru stadium on behalf of the Chennai District Masters Athletic meet. On the occasion, the minister also honoured senior athletes who took part in national and international sports events.

In another function, the minister gave prizes to the winners of the hockey competition for women held between the university teams in south India between December 26 and 31.



