Thoothukudi collector honours 24-year-old youth for saving girl who fell into Courtallam

Published: 01st January 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj appreciated a 24-year-old youth on Saturday for bravely saving a four-year-old child who fell into the strong currents of Old Courtallam waterfalls in neighbouring Tenkasi district.

According to sources, Vijayakumar, a native of Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi, is a car driver and had been on a Courtallam trip a couple of days ago when the incident happened.

"The child, Harini, from Palakkad of Kerala, fell into the water while taking bath in the waterfalls along with her family and got stuck between rocks. Vijayakumar, upon seeing the incident, immediately dived into the steep gorge, waded through the strong currents, picked up the child and brought her to safety within a few minutes.

The people present at the scene applauded Vijayakumar's brave efforts. A video grab of the incident went viral on social media. Vijayakumar is a Class 10 dropout," sources said. The collector honoured Vijayakumar for his timely rescue operation which saved the life of a child, in the presence of Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Subam Gnanadev Rao.

Senthil Raj welcomed him with a shawl and presented him with a certificate of appreciation. He would also be recommended for the Tamil Nadu's award for bravery works, the collector added.

