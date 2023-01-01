TN’s tug-of-war with centre over NEP may hurt students

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI; State universities may find themselves in a quandary in 2023 owing to the tussle between the state and union governments over implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). While varsities get most of its funds from the state, they are dependent on the University Grants Commission (UGC), and by extension the union, for approvals and rankings.

UGC has been pushing for NEP implementation by issuing circulars almost daily, and state varsities can’t afford to avoid it for long. “… If we don’t implement UGC guidelines, we risk losing approvals and rankings,” said a V-C of a TN varsity seeking anonymity.

G Thiruvasagam, former president of the association of Indian universities and former V-C of the University of Madras, said the problem was more complex than what meets the eye. He said the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recently revised the institutional grading criteria, and the draft manual contained questions relating to the NEP to check an institute’s preparedness to implement the policy. “State universities will fail to answer these questions as they have done nothing in this direction, and this will adversely affect their grading.”

If the state was intent on opposing NEP, then it better refrain from NAAC grading too. “If state universities lose their ranking, students and faculty will be affected. The state can refuse to go for NAAC grading,” added Thiruvasagam.

The state has pinned all its hopes on its State Education Policy (SEP). It aims to bring out this policy in 2023, claiming this would better suit TN’s educational system. The V-C of a state university, seeking anonymity, said the losers in this war between governments would be the students. “For example, the UGC is planning to implement a four-year UG programme, after the completion of which, students can directly pursue PhD. Our students interested in research will still have to complete a two-year master’s degree before Phd.”

KS Prabhakaran, a retired college principal, opined TN will be stuck in a NEET-like situation. “The state continues to oppose NEET, but students keep appearing for it as it’s the only way to secure a medical seat. If it’s only TN opposing NEP, students will be isolated at the national level.” The expert committee drafting the SEP finished public hearings and almost finished collecting feedback. “We’ll chalk out the policy soon,” said Jawahar Nesan, a member.

