Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre holds talks with Tamil Nadu to buy ‘Kabasura Kudineer’

During Covid peak, TAMPCOL supplied 3 lakh kg to govt facilities

Published: 02nd January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Allen Egenuse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The centre is mulling procuring Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal concoction prepared and promoted by from the Tamil Nadu Medicinal Plants and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited (TAMPCOL), amid the rising Covid-19 cases in China and other countries. The Ministry of AYUSH wants to distribute the herbal drink, which Tamil Nadu used during the peak of the pandemic. 

In a meeting with industries to assess the efficacy of Covid-related medicines on December 26, AYUSH asked TAMPCOL, a herbal medicine manufacturing and marketing firm, if it can supply the ‘herbal drink’ kits available in the market, across the country.

G Arumugam, Production Manager, TAMPCOL said, “The ministry has asked if TAMPCOL can supply Kabasura Kudineer as 100 gm packets, and daily production capacity of its units in Tamil Nadu.” 

An official, however, mentioned that discussions are still at a nascent stage. The price of the product and other logistics are yet to be finalised. “During the peak of Covid-19, in 2020-21, TAMPCOL supplied 3.04 lakh kg of Kabasura Kudineer to government hospitals, municipal corporations, and panchayat unions,” said Arumugam.

The next year, TAMPCOL produced 1.37 lakh kg, he added. Following this, many studies were conducted to assess Kabasura Kudineer’s efficacy in treating symptomatic and mild Covid-19 cases, say officials. 

M Pitchiah Kumar, State Licensing Authority (Indian Medicine), Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy said, first, a docking study was conducted to examine if this was effective or not, in 2020. 

“A randomised control study was conducted at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to study the efficacy of Siddha Medicine’s Kabasura Kudineer compared to vitamin C and zinc supplementaries in managing asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. The study was published in an open-access journal publishing peer-reviewed contributions,” added Kumar, one of the authors of the study. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kabasura Kudineer TAMPCOL Ministry of AYUSH
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp