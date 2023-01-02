Home States Tamil Nadu

Constable cheats live-in partner of lakhs of rupees, booked

02nd January 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A policeman in Palladam was booked on Sunday for cheating a woman. According to sources, Shanmugam (34), a constable in Kamanaickenpalayam police station who was earlier in Avinashipalayam, was in a live-in relationship with a divorced woman. He collected several lakhs of rupees from her with the promise of marriage but evaded her.

The woman lodged a complaint with Avinashipalayam police, but they allegedly did not take action. Shanmugam moved to Kamanaickenpalayam on a transfer. The woman then filed a case in the district court which found evidence against him and ordered the police to register a case. All Women Police Station (Palladam) registered a case against Shanmugam.

