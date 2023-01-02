Four inmates booked for selling ganja in Madurai central prison 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city police booked four inmates of the Madurai Central Prison for allegedly selling ganja inside the prison premises on Saturday. Police said the case was registered against two convicted prisoners, P Babu and A Kumaran, and two remand prisoners, M Prakash and T Muthuraja, under the NDPS Act and Prison Act by Karimedu police.

"The inmates maintain and sell saplings outside the prison wall. They get the ganja from people and transfer it to two remand prisoners, who later sell the ganja to other inmates. Learning this, the police traced the men and seized 40 gm ganja," they added.



Meanwhile, the city police conducted a surprise checkup at the prison premises on Saturday and seized beedis and painkillers from the cells. "The registering of cases and the inspection, which is held once in three to six months, had no connection. This is the first time where the police have booked a case against inmates before getting legal permission so as to curb the drug circulation inside the prison premises," said the police.

