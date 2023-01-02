Govt urged not to outsource jobs at Kalaignar library in Madurai city

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Librarians have appealed to the Directorate of Public Libraries in school education department not to outsource staff for the upcoming Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai. K Suresh (name changed) , a librarian in Coimbatore, said, “School education department secretary Kakarla Usha, in October, had issued an order stating that 73 posts, including chief librarian, information officer, librarian, and assistant librarian, have been allocated to Kalaignar Memorial Library. Of his, 52 posts including librarians and assistant computer operators will be out sourced.” Ramesh, a member of the Tamil Nadu Public Integrated Village Librarians Welfare Association, said, “Around 400 librarian posts are vacant across 1,900 libraries in the state. We suspect these posts may also be out sourced.” Kakarla Usha did not respond to TNIE’s calls.