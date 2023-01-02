Madras University Institute of Distance Education admission to start today

Home States Tamil Nadu

Application forms for undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, certificate and MBA courses will be available at the single-window admission centre on the IDE campus in Chepauk.

Madras University (File photo |D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: University of Madras’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) will commence admissions for 2023 from January 2 onwards. IDE officials expect to enrol at least 5,000 to 7,000 students in this session.
The application process will likely continue till March, officials said. “After UGC informs us about the late date of the admission session, we will close the sale of applications,” said an IDE official. 

Application forms for undergraduate, postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, certificate and MBA courses will be available at the single-window admission centre on the IDE campus in Chepauk. Students can also apply online by logging onto http://online.ideunom.ac.in or through the 61 learner support centres of IDE.

It may be noted that in 2021-22, IDE enrolled 32,599 students, the highest in the last five years, and generated a revenue of Rs 164.17 crore with course fees. IDE officials said that the demand for distance education courses saw a surge in 2020.  There are two sessions: one that starts in April and ends in December. Another starts in January and ends in March.

