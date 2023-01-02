Three riding without helmets die as bike rams lorry in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons, including a Class 9 boy, died in a road accident allegedly after the motorcycle on which they were triple riding rammed a parked lorry near Chengalpattu on Sunday morning. None were wearing helmets, the Thiruporur police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am. The three persons, identified as Nagaraj (25) of Kannagi Nagar, Balaji (18) of Kotivakkam, and Richard (15), were heading to a relative’s house at Chengalpattu following the New Year’s eve celebrations. Police suspect that the victims celebrated the occasion on East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road.

While travelling on the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu Road, their speeding bike collided with the lorry at Karumbakkam. In the impact, the three persons fell to the ground and died on the spot.

Based on the information, the Thiruporur police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

360 vehicles seized for drunk driving on New Year

Chennai: During the vehicle check conducted on New Year’s Eve, 360 vehicles were seized for drunk driving and 572 vehicles were seized for other traffic violations, police said. A total of 932 vehicles were seized on Saturday night. Police said, apart from this, from December 25 to 30, a total of 694 vehicles were seized in cases for other traffic violations. Around 16,000 personnel were deployed in and around the city on December 31 and January 1.

