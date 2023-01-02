Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC told to pay compensation to kin of retd sub collector, wife who died in accident

When the bus was crossing the Kottakarai river bridge, there was heavy flow of water, which made the bus fall into the river, resulting in the couple's death.

Published: 02nd January 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to pay Rs 2.98 lakh in compensation to the family of a retired sub-collector who died in a bus accident in 2005. According to an order passed by Justice R Tharani, the deceased, Subramanian and his wife Yogalakshmi, were travelling from Pudukkottai to Ramanathapuram in a bus on November 25, 2005.

When the bus was crossing the Kottakarai river bridge, there was a heavy flow of water, which made the bus fall into the river, resulting in the couple's death. Holding the driver responsible for the accident, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of Ramanathapuram had directed the transport corporation to pay `2.98 lakh compensation to Subramanian's children in 2012, challenging which TNSTC filed an appeal five years later.

The TNSTC claimed that the bus capsized only because the passengers had assembled on one side of the bus to watch the water flow, causing the bus to lose its balance. But Justice Tharani, who heard the appeal, opined that the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver in deciding to cross the river when the bridge was flooding with water. She, therefore, dismissed the appeal with a direction to the TNSTC to pay the compensation (if not already paid) within two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Madurai Bench TNSTC
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp