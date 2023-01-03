Home States Tamil Nadu

18% of Indians buy organic produce, says agri expert

 "Around 18% of the consumers in India are buying organic produce which is the highest in the world.

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Speaking at the National Farmers Day celebrations organised by 'CREATE - Save Our Rice', an NGO, in Ambasamuthiram, food and agricultural analyst Devinder Sharma highlighted the increasing demand for organic produce in India.

 "Around 18% of the consumers in India are buying organic produce which is the highest in the world. At the global level, around $700 billion fund is allocated for agriculture, out of which only 1% is allocated for organic farming. Hence, coordinated efforts are essential among consumers, producers, academicians and researchers in increasing the cultivation and consumption of organic products," he added.

Expressing concern over the agriculture sector incurring a loss of over Rs 45 lakh crore in the last 16 years, he said that no debate was conducted in the parliament or any other government department or universities about this. Delivering his presidential address CREATE chairman P Duraisingam highlighted the need for strengthening marketing practices for organic produce, especially the traditional rice varieties.

