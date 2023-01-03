Home States Tamil Nadu

Devotees throng Thanjavur city temples to celebrate Vaikunda Ekadasi with traditional gaiety

The ceremony of Paramapada vasal Thirappu was conducted in the Vaishnavite temples in the city.

Devotees worship Lord ‘Namperumal’ after crossing Paramapada Vaasal during Vaikunta Ekadasi celebration at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Monday | m k ashok kumar

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Devotees thronged the temples in the city, including the Prasannavenkatesa Perumal temple in Naalukaal mandapam area, Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal temple in Maharnonbu chavady, to celebrate the Vaikunda Ekadasi festival with traditional fervour on Monday.

The ceremony of Paramapada vasal Thirappu was conducted in the Vaishnavite temples in the city. Celebrations were held in the Maamani temple in Vennatrankarai, the Kaliyuga Venkatesa Perumal temple in South main street, the Kamalavalli Udanurai Appala Renganathar temple at Koviladi near Tirukkattupalli and the Harasabha Vimosana Perumal temple at Kandiyur near Tiruvaiyaru.

In Kumbakonam, the gates of Sarngapani temple were kept open from the early hours of Friday. The festival was celebrated at Jaganathaperumal koil in Nathankoil, Srinivasaperumalkoil in Natchiaarkoil, Saranathaperumalkoil at Tirucherai, Chakrapani temple and Ramasamy temple at Kumbakonam too.

In Tiruchy, over one lakh devotees thronged the Sriragam Ranganathar Temple to observe the auspicious occasion, with the temple opening 'Sorgavasal' for 'Namperumal' deity. HR&CE Minister V K Sekar Babu attended the night-long ceremony.

