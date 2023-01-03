Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest dept gets nod to tranquilise, capture jumbo

Hasanur DFO Devendra Kumar Meena said they are working out a plan to capture the elephant and the mission will  begin later this week.

Published: 03rd January 2023

By P Srinivasan
ERODE: Principal chief conservator of forest and chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy has issued an order directing forest department officials in Erode  to tranquilise and capture Karuppan, a tusker that is posing a threat to lives and property in Hasanur and Jeerahalli ranges.

Hasanur DFO Devendra Kumar Meena said they are working out a plan to capture the elephant and the mission will  begin later this week. The forest department has deployed two kumki elephants from the Top Slip camp for surveillance. According to sources, people living in Jeerahalli and Hasanur forest ranges complained that Karuppan had intruded into the habitation several times in the past one month and appealed to the forest department for help.

“Karuppan has destroyed several acres of crops in the area, and is suspected to have killed two persons in Jeerahalli. The villagers are gripped by fear and we had sought permission to tranquilise it. We will capture the elephant, fit it with radio-collar and release it deep inside the forest. We are working on the capture plan,” an officer from the forest department said.

A fortnight ago, two kumkis were brought from the elephant camp at Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Top Slip in Pollachi to capture Karuppan. But the tusker has moved from Hasanur to Jeerahalli forest range. The kumkis have been brought to Jeerahalli, the officer added.

Ramalingam, Forest Officer of Jeerahalli, said, “The elephant keeps on shuffling between Jeerakalli and Hasanur. Kumkis Muthu and Kapil Dev have been deployed in the field. We plan to bring additional kumki elephants if needed.”

Devendra Kumar Meena, deputy director of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division, said, “After coming to Jeerahalli, kumki Chinnathambi fell ill following which Kapil Dev was brought as replacement. The operation to tranquilise and capture Karuppan will begin soon.”

The residents of Jeerahalli heaved a sigh of relief after seeing the kumki elephants in the village.

