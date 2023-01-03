Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang using minister’s name to threaten us: Tasmac staff

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:36 AM

Representational image | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Federation of Tasmac All Associations on Monday petitioned the district administration seeking action against a group of persons who allegedly have been demanding Rs 2 per liqour bottle sold in the shops across Coimbatore.

Office bearers of several trade unions, including  CITU, ATP, TTPTS, TGTEU and TNSTA (AICCTU), submitted a petition with District Collector GS Sameeran during the weekly public grievance meeting. In the petition, they accused three persons of collecting money by misusing the name of Minister for prohibition and excise V Senthil Balaji.

“From TASMAC officials, they get details of the number of liquor bottles that is supplied to each shop. They got details of supervisors and demand them to pay Rs 2 for every bottle sold. The three persons have been threatening officials to pay by invoking the minister’s name. There are around 300 shops in Coimbatore district with generating on an average revenue of `10 crore a day,” the federation said.

“Tasmac supervisors who handle the sale amounts every day say they fear for their lives,” they added and appealed to the district administration to initiate action against TASMAC officials who reveal details of bottles supplied to the gang. Also, they demanded police protection for Tasmac supervisors.

Minister Senthil Balaji could not be reached despite repeated attempts for a response. His personal assistant said the minister will respond soon.

Comments

