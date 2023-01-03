Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt gets eight weeks to frame rules for issuing community certificates

Madras High Court issues order over ineligible individuals obtaining SC/ST certificates

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed TN government to issue guidelines to prevent ineligible individuals from obtaining community certificates, within eight weeks. Citing certain orders of the Supreme Court and the high court regarding the matter, a division bench of justices R Subramanian and K Kumaresh Babu directed the government to issue “a manual in conformity with the said judgments, government orders, circulars, letters and clarifications issued from time to time.”

It should be completed by the chief secretary within eight weeks. The bench further suggested sensitisation courses for officers in charge of issuing community certificates on the verification of claims and disposal as per government guidelines and various court judgments. 

Disposing of a petition filed by C Chokkalingam seeking a direction to the chief secretary to frame guidelines for issuing ST certificates to Kurumans, the bench also said that even though the apex court had suggested framing such a legislation, TN government, till date, had not done so.

And the GO (Ms) No 106 of Adi Dravidar Welfare department, dated October 15, 2012, had not been implemented in its letter and spirit. Individuals belonging to general category or any other category had obtained ST/SC community certificates, the bench noted.

