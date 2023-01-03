Madras HC seeks state's reply to change mode of payment of Pongal gift amount

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the state government whether the Pongal gift amount of Rs 1,000 for ration card holders could be deposited in their respective bank accounts (or through post), instead of paying them directly through fair price shops.

A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar raised this question following a suggestion made by the secretary of Thanjai Maavatta Cauvery Farmers' Protection Association, S Vimal Nathan of Thanjavur, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to direct the government to purchase agricultural products and grocery items for this year's Pongal gift hampers only from Tamil Nadu farmers and not from neighbouring States.



The counsel representing Vimal Nathan submitted that paying the gift amount through bank accounts would ensure that the funds allotted for the purpose are not misappropriated by intermediaries. However, the government counsel contended that it would not be feasible to change the mode of payment for this year's Pongal festival.

He also argued that the above method would not benefit all ration card holders, especially those from rural areas or poor background, as they would be required to have a bank account compulsorily and should maintain minimum balance in order to receive the amount. To this, the petitioner's counsel replied that the card holders who face such difficulties may inform the authorities and get the amount through post or from the fair price shop.



Hearing both sides, the judges directed the government counsel to get response from the government and adjourned the case to January 11. With regard to purchase of Pongal gift products, the judges accepted the G.O. (dated December 12, 2022) submitted by the government counsel in which it was mentioned that the sugarcanes, that are going to be a part of the Pongal gift package, would be procured only from TN farmers.

