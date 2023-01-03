Motorist falls to death in pit dug up by TWAD

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 32-year-old textile showroom employee died after his two-wheeler plunged into a 10-foot-deep pit dug up for the Tamirabarani combined water supply scheme work in Rajapalayam on Sunday night. Sources alleged that no warning boards were placed near the pit that was dug up adjacent to the road.



Police sources said the deceased, P Ponirulappan of Sanjeevi Nathapuram in Rajapalayam, was found dead inside the pit on Monday around 10 am at TP Mills Road. "The accident might have occurred around 11 pm on Sunday when he was returning home on the two-wheeler. Worried over not hearing from him, Ponirulappan's family members held enquiries in nearby areas during midnight, but all efforts turned futile," they added.



Local residents noticed the body along with the vehicle inside the pit on Monday and alerted the police. Rajapalayam South police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a nearby government hospital for postmortem. "Head injury sustained during the accident might have been the reason for the death. We are still waiting for the autopsy report," police added. A case has been registered under sections 304 (A) and 283 of the IPC.



Initially, Ponirulappan's family members refused to receive his body from the hospital and resorted to a protest. Later, they accepted the mortal remains. Ponirulappan is survived by his wife Sabareeswari



Sources said one of the pipelines laid by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) at TP Mills Road had recently got damaged. "Through a contractor, the TWAD has been working at the site for the last 10 days. Staff from the contractor's company has now told police that though they had placed barricades near the pit, they were missing from the spot for the last four days," the sources added.

