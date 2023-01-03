Home States Tamil Nadu

Nigerian nabbed from Mumbai for cheating Thoothukudi exporter of Rs 37 lakh

Following several rounds of talks, Manoj placed an order and paid Rs 36,98 lakh to Sharma Enterprises. However, he did not receive any consignment.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 42-year-old Nigerian was recently arrested from Mumbai for allegedly cheating an exporter of Rs 37 lakh using fake websites. According to the complainant, S Panimaya Gladwin Manoj (38) of the Housing Board in Thoothukudi, he received an order claiming to be from Vetis Animal Health Industry in Togo, a West African nation, to supply the firm with pharmaceutical products manufactured at Sharma Enterprises in Maharashtra and Krishna Industries in Sikkim.

Following several rounds of talks, Manoj placed an order and paid Rs 36,98 lakh to Sharma Enterprises. However, he did not receive any consignment. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the suspect had created fake websites in the name of Sharma Enterprises and duped the exporter. The cybercrime police traced the suspect to Maharastra and identified him as E Eze Fidelis Ndubuisi (42).

A police team headed by inspector M Sivasankaran nabbed the suspect from Ulwe Node in Navi Mumbai on December 29. They also seized a laptop and three smartphones used for the crime. He has been lodged at Puzhal prison in Chennai. "Our inquiries have revealed that Ndubuisi is part of an extensive online racket and they have created various fake websites to dupe traders. Further investigation will shed light on more crimes they have committed," police said.

