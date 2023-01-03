Notice to State on plea to cancel tender notice of Arasu Rubber Corporation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government and Arasu Rubber Corporation Limited on a PIL, seeking the cancellation of a tender cum auction notice.

The petitioner, SM Anthony Muthu of Colachel in Kanniyakumari district, submitted that the managing director of the Arasu Rubber Corporation of Vadasery in Nagercoil floated a tender cum auction notice on October 6, 2022 to issue the contract for the rights of tapping latex, felling and removing matured rubber trees in Chittar division of Kanniyakumari.



However, the tender notification was not published in the newspaper as mandated under Rule 11 of Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules, 2000. Instead, the managing director sent the notification to selective contractors and chose the ones who paid him more bribe, Muthu alleged and requested the court to cancel the tender notice and stop the contractors from carrying out the works. A Bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, who heard the PIL, issued notice and adjourned the case for a month.

