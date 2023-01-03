Home States Tamil Nadu

People throng Perumal temples for Vaikunta Ekadesi festival

Special arrangements were made for the devotees, and police officials were deployed in large numbers to control the crowd.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Aththi Varadhar idol Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The seventh gate of heaven (Paramapada Vasal) was opened in all Perumal temples on Monday in view of the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival. Special arrangements were made for the devotees, and police officials were deployed in large numbers to control the crowd.

The opening of the gate is the main ritual of the temple held to mark the end of day-time celebrations 'Pagal Pathu', which started on December 23, and the beginning of 'Raa Pathu'. Held in the Tamil month of Margali, the festival is celebrated for 21-days, during which the Perumal idol will be adorned with jewels and taken out on a procession through the Paramapada Vasal.

Considered as one of Divya Desam of Lord Perumal, thousands of devotees thronged the Koodal Nagar, Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple, Alagar hills, Kallazhagar Perumal Temple, Thirumooghur, Kaalamegha Perumal Temple and Thiruppullanni, Jagannatha Perumal Temple to see the opening of the seventh gate of heaven.

Other temples such as the Kothandaramar Temple in Rameswaram, Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple in Tallakulam witnessed massive footfall on Monday. "We were able to witness the deity passing through the Paramapada vasal in the temple after waiting for several hours in a long queue," said Pavithra, a devotee who visited Arulmigu Prasanna Venkatachalapathi Temple in Tallakulam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaikunta Ekadesi Perumal temple
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp