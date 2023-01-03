Home States Tamil Nadu

Petition against Anbazhagan statue dropped

He said installing the statue would set a wrong precedent for political parties in TN as they would start installing such statues once they come to power.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed as withdrawn a petition challenging the proposed installation of the statue of DMK leader the late K Anbazhagan on the premises of DPI at Nungambakkam in Chennai.

When the public interest litigation (PIL) petition came up before the first bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the counsel for the petitioner informed the court that he wanted to withdraw the petition.

Subsequently, the bench dismissed it as withdrawn. It was filed by V Palaniswamy of Udayampalayam in Coimbatore, seeking to stall the installation of the statue on the premises, where school education department offices are located.

Quoting certain judgments of the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, he said courts have ruled against installing statues or construction of structures on public roads, pavements and public utility places/premises. He said installing the statue would set a wrong precedent for political parties in TN as they would start installing such statues once they come to power.

