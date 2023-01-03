Rs 205 crore disbursed to 33K Ramnad farmers this fiscal as loans

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: More crop loans have been distributed among farmers during this financial year compared to the previous one, said district collector Johnny Tom Varghese during a special review meeting for the secretaries of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) held on behalf of the cooperative department and the district central cooperative bank at Ramanathapuram.



Inaugurating the meeting, Varghese said, "In 2021-22 fiscal, 20,878 farmers were disbursed crop loans to the tune of Rs 108.3 crore. However, up to December 30, of this financial year, as much as Rs 205.19 crore has already been distributed to 33,330 farmers, in addition to Rs 81.27 crore to 5,661 farmers exclusively for animal husbandry purposes. With the cooperation of all officers and employees, we have achieved a record disbursal of crop loans this year."



With the district housing a total of 1.74 lakh farmers, crop loans were provided to around 22% of the farmers this year. "In order to increase the crop credit level, it was recommended to the state technical committee to raise the scale of finance by 25% for all crops and to increase the repayment period of crop loan to one year through the district level technical committee. Also, the period of disbursal of loans was extended to January 13," he added.



The collector also told the secretaries to boost the trust of farmers in cooperative banks by early disbursal of loans. This will ensure that they receive the right prices for their crops and reduce the involvement of middlemen, he added. Officials from the cooperative and agriculture departments took part in the special review meeting held in Ramanathapuram.

