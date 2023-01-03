Teaching staff at MKU stage protest demanding release of pending remuneration for valuating papers

MADURAI: Members of the teaching faculty engaged in paper valuation at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) staged a protest in front of the paper valuation hall on Monday against the delay on the part of authorities to issue remuneration for evaluating papers during the past six months. They also said they were not provided refreshments, including drinking water, on Monday when the paper valuation of UG courses began.
Usually, the authorities provide refreshments including tea, coffee and snacks during work. But, on Monday, over 1,000 staff involved in the activities did not even receive water. In this situation, the staff decided to stage a strike and also demanded the authorities to pay the pending remuneration for paper valuation works held in the past six months.
Speaking to TNIE, a teaching faculty from MKU said the authorities asked us to pay for tea and snacks from our own pockets citing the varsity's financial crisis. "MKU is paying Rs 12 per UG paper and Rs 15 per PG paper. But, for the past six months, we haven't received the payment. Most of the teaching faculties here are guest lecturers and earn a monthly salary of around Rs 20,000 only. Also, the authorities now informed us that they would deduct TDS from our remuneration," he said.
MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar held a meeting with the protesters, and later refreshments were provided to the staff. The V-C also promised to disburse the pending remuneration within a week.
MADURAI: Members of the teaching faculty engaged in paper valuation at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) staged a protest in front of the paper valuation hall on Monday against the delay on the part of authorities to issue remuneration for evaluating papers during the past six months. They also said they were not provided refreshments, including drinking water, on Monday when the paper valuation of UG courses began.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G's account for violating rules
SC refuses to stay HC’s ruling of terming a section of MP Freedom of Religion Act ‘unconstitutional’
Amid stampedes, Andhra Pradesh govt prohibits rallies, public meetings on roads
Israel's extreme-right minister visits Al-Aqsa mosque compound
Up to 70 per cent of Shanghai population infected with Covid: Reports