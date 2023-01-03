TNIE Impact: Mill owners heed farmers’ demand, send trucks to transport sugarcane

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: After TNIE published an article highlighting the delay in transporting harvested sugarcanes from fields to the Eraiyur sugar mill in Perambalur, the management of the mill conducted field inspections and deployed trucks to transport the bundles of sugarcane stacked in the fields.

Sugarcane crushing for the year 2022-2023 commenced on December 22, 2022, at the Eraiyur Sugar Mill in Perambalur. About 3.60 lakh metric tons of sugarcane produced from 12,000 acres of fields in Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts are expected to be crushed in the ongoing crushing season.

In this situation, the farmers here lamented the delay in transporting the harvested sugarcanes to the mill, pointing to stacks of produce beginning to wilt in the fields in K Pudur, Namaiyur, Murukkangudi, Ponnagaram and Keelapuliyur.

Following the article TNIE published on Monday, the authorities concerned inspected the fields and took the steps required to fast-track the transportation process. K Kalairaja, a farmer from K Pudur, told TNIE, "Due to the unprecedented delay, the sugarcane I harvested started to wilt.

However, officials took timely action to transport the remaining stacks of sugarcane produce in the village. Trucks should be deployed in time every day as our livelihood is dependant on sugarcane procurement."

Eraiyur Sugar Mill Cane Development Officer P Anandhan told TNIE, "Field inspections revealed the issue to be true. Therefore, we have ensured that the trucks transport sugarcanes without delay. The mill is currently functioning as per the schedule."

