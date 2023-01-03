Washermen seek relocation of park in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Washermen in Thoothukudi city have urged the district administration to relocate the children's park that was recently set up on the cloth-drying premises in Anna Nagar washing ghat and also to allocate the commercial complex for washermen families. Over 300 washermen led by Thoothukudi Mavatta Salavai Tholilalargal Sangam president P Shanmugasundaram staged a protest at the collectorate on Monday stressing the demands.



"The corporation has converted our cloth-drying space into a park. This has severely affected our work. Also, we request the district administration to allocate the 20-shop commercial complex built in the Anna Nagar washing ghat to washermen families with a view to helping them enhance their livelihoods by running ironing shops. The corporation officials had earlier promised to provide us with these shops. But, now they are calling tenders for them," the protesters said.



The Anna Nagar washing ghat, which was established in 1957, is currently undergoing renovation under the smart cities mission scheme. "However, no action has been taken to repair the leaky water tank. Further, steps should be taken for setting up a washing ghat at Srivaikuntam, shortlisting us for the Prime Minister's free housing scheme, choosing beneficiaries among washermen for the free iron box distribution scheme, and providing us free land pattas," they added.

