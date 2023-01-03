Woman cop harassed at DMK event: Police launch probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various opposition parties condemned TN government over the alleged molestation of a policewoman during a DMK public meeting in Virugambakkam on Sunday evening and demanded strict action against the culprits. A senior police officer said a probe is on.

The policewoman was allegedly molested by two DMK workers during the public meeting organised to commemorate former DMK minister Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan’s birth centenary on Sunday. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) tweeted about the incident on Monday.

EPS said CM MK Stalin failed to protect the policewoman from his party members. A series of such incidents had put a question mark on the safety of women under the DMK-led state government, said EPS, urging the DMK government to arrest those involved immediately.

BJP state president K Annamalai also condemned the incident. “Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting ...

What’s more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this,” Annamalai said. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has also demanded action.

