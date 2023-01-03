Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman cop harassed at DMK event: Police launch probe

EPS said CM MK Stalin failed to protect the policewoman from his party members.

Published: 03rd January 2023 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various opposition parties condemned TN government over the alleged molestation of a policewoman during a DMK public meeting in Virugambakkam on Sunday evening and demanded strict action against the culprits. A senior police officer said a probe is on. 

The policewoman was allegedly molested by two DMK workers during the public meeting organised to commemorate former DMK minister Perasiriyar K Anbazhagan’s birth centenary on Sunday. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) tweeted about the incident on Monday.

EPS said CM MK Stalin failed to protect the policewoman from his party members. A series of such incidents had put a question mark on the safety of women under the DMK-led state government, said EPS, urging the DMK government to arrest those involved immediately. 

BJP state president K Annamalai also condemned the incident. “Disgraceful state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Governance is in deep slumber. Two DMK youth wing functionaries molested a police constable on protection duty in a public meeting ...

What’s more disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals. @CMOTamilnadu, as usual, continues to be a silent spectator to this,” Annamalai said. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has also demanded action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp