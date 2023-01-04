Home States Tamil Nadu

16,932 special buses to be operated in TN for Pongal 

Ahead of the harvest festival, Pongal, around 16,932 buses would be operated across the State between January 12 and 14.

SETC buses. | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the harvest festival, Pongal, around 16,932 buses would be operated across the State between January 12 and 14. While 10,749 buses will ply from Chennai and 6,183 buses will be operated to ferry travellers between other districts. 

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said the transport corporations will operate 4,449 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the State, apart from the regular daily services of 2,100.

“For the return journey between January 16 and 18, 10,634 buses will be operated to Chennai from other parts of the State and 4,985 special ones between districts, putting 15,619 buses into service,” the minister said.

Special pongal buses

  •  Buses to Vellore, Arani and Arcot will ply from Poonamallee Bypass. Buses to other destinations will run from Koyambedu Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR bus terminus
  •  Buses bound to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Kumbakonam via ECR will ply from KK Nagar MTC Bus Stand. Vehicles to Tirupati and Srikalahasti via Ponneri, Gummidipundi will start from Madhavaram terminus.
  •  Kumbakonam and Thanjavur-bound buses will run from Tambaram Aringnar Anna MEPZ Bus Stand
  •  Buses to Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Vandavasi, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram and Kattumannarkoil via Tindivanam will start from Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand
  •  Those from CMBT will reach Urapakkam temporary stand via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, and Outer Ring Road
  •  For queries, contact: 94450 14450, 94450 14436 and toll-free number 1800-425-6151
