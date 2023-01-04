4x increase in POCSO cases in Tiruchy in five years

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The awareness created among school students in Tiruchy about the significance of the POCSO Act has had a positive impact as the number of cases registered under the act has increased manifold over the past five years.

According to data obtained from the district police, 26 cases were registered under the act in 2018, 47 in 2019, 92 in 2020, 107 in 2021 and 101 cases in 2022. The upward trend in the conviction rate signifies the importance of awareness campaign, police said. Similarly, the number of fatal road accidents went up from 447 in 2020 to 498 in 2021 and 522 in 2022.

Police sources attributed the construction of more intersectional roads as a reason to the increasing number of road fatalities, while a surge in population was cited as an increase in crime rate. According to police, an accident-prone area is marked as a 'black spot'.

"Many factors contribute to such spots being vulnerable to accidents, including road geography, traffic management and infrastructure development," an official said. Murder cases reported in Tiruchy, however, dipped by 25% in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2022, 354 theft cases were recorded, amounting to a 5% increase from the 331 cases reported in 2021. In 2018, 138 theft-related cases were reported, while the cases rose to 155 and 170 in the succeeding years. In 2021 and 2022, Tiruchy cyber crime police registered around 25 cases out of the 1,800 petitions received.

In total, Tiruchy police recorded a total of 8,808 cases against persons involved in various crimes in 2020, while the total number of crime cases recorded in 2021 stood at 10,970. SP Sujit Kumar cited surge in population as a reason for such glaring rise in cases.

