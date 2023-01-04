Actor-politician Gayathri Raguramm quits BJP, blames Annamalai, flags women's safety issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspended BJP state functionary Gayathri Raguramm resigned from the party on Tuesday and said that women were not safe in the BJP under the leadership of K Annamalai and that there was no equal right or respect for women.

Gayathri, former state president of BJP’s overseas and neighbouring states’ Tamil development cell, tweeted on Tuesday morning: “I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai’s leadership, women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic).”

