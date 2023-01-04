Dispose of special DGP case in three months: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising justices VM Velumani and R Hemalatha, on Tuesday ordered the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to complete the hearing and dispose of an original application (OA) filed by a suspended special DGP within three months.

The order was passed on a petition filed by the suspended officer seeking expeditious hearing of his application pending with the CAT. The division bench also directed the union government to file its counter-affidavit within two weeks before the tribunal. The officer, who was suspended on March 18, 2021, following a complaint of sexual harassment by an IPS officer, moved the CAT to set aside the order of suspension.

