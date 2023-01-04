Home States Tamil Nadu

Dispose of special DGP case in three months: Madras HC

The order was passed on a petition filed by the suspended officer seeking expeditious hearing of his application pending with the CAT.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising justices VM Velumani and R Hemalatha, on Tuesday ordered the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to complete the hearing and dispose of an original application (OA) filed by a suspended special DGP within three months.

The order was passed on a petition filed by the suspended officer seeking expeditious hearing of his application pending with the CAT. The division bench also directed the union government to file its counter-affidavit within two weeks before the tribunal. The officer, who was suspended on March 18, 2021, following a complaint of sexual harassment by an IPS officer, moved the CAT to set aside the order of suspension. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp