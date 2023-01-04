DRM honours 22-year-old who prevented train accident

Home States Tamil Nadu

Divisional Railway Manager Padmanabhan Ananth honoured 22-year-old youth S Surya for alerting the gatekeeper in the Samayanallur area about a crack on the railway track on December 15th.

By Express News Service

According to sources, Surya, a resident of the Samayanallur area, upon noticing the damage on the railway track, took its photograph and rushed to the gatekeeper Peter, who was some 500 metres away from the damaged track. "Following this, Peter informed the Samayanallur station master about the damage, who further informed the loco pilots of the Dindigul - Madurai express train, which was approaching the area and carrying over 200 passengers. Trackmen and other technical staff rushed to the place and rectified the damage.  Surya's presence of mind and awareness of the consequences of the damage saved the lives of over 200 passengers on the day," sources added.  
 
On Tuesday, Padmanabhan Ananth honoured Surya for his bravery and awarded him with a `5000 cash prize. Additional Railway Manager Thaneeru Ramesh Babu, Senior Divisional Protection Officer Mohaideen Pitchai, Surya's father Sundara Mahalingam accompanied him

Speaking to TNIE, Surya who recently completed his M.Sc in Botany and has been preparing for competitive examinations, said that he and his friends often go to a kanmoi near the railway track for fishing. "On December 15, I was headed to the kanmoi as usual, when I spotted the crack on the track. I knew that the Dindigul-Madurai express train would cross the area within ten minutes. Realising the consequences, I decided to take a photo of the crack and ran to the gatekeeper. I did not do it expecting to be honoured by the Railways. But at that moment, I realised my social commitment and decided to do something meaningful towards society," he said.

