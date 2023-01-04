Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-AIADMK minister MC Sampath booked for assaulting kin

Around 14 people, including former AIADMK minister M C Sampath, for allegedly assaulting his relative and his wife.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Around 14 people, including former AIADMK minister MC Sampath, for allegedly assaulting his relative and his wife. Sampath applied for anticipatory bail at the district court while two of his supporters , A Rajendiran (60) and G Radha (45), of Melkumaramangalam, were arrested, said police.

Police said, Ramachandran (72) of Melkumaramangalam near Panruti is Sampath’s relative. Sampath’s elder brother, M C Thangamani, went to Ramachandran’s place with 10 people and took him to Drowbathy temple. “They had an argument and Ramachandran and his wife Jothi (62) were assaulted,” said police. Villagers rescued the couple. Police filed a case under nine sections.

