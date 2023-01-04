Expedite filing of charge sheets in ganja cases: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday held a detailed review meeting on the anti-drug programmes in the state. Stalin said police should obtain undertaking from repeat offenders stating they would refrain from such activities.

“There should come a time when police inspectors declare that in their range no shop sells ganja and DSPs should declare that no drug is found within their limits. On top of that, all SPs and district collectors should say that there is no drug in their districts. Only then will parents have their peace of mind.” He said the police should ensure that charge sheets are filed as soon as possible in gutka and ganja cases and if needed, special committees could be formed in each district for speedy hearings and judgments.

Since certain kinds of medicines were being abused, police should coordinate with the health department and organise routine checks at medical stores. Police should also check places around schools and colleges for any drug trade.

“The chief secretary and the DGP of TN should collaborate with the chief secretaries and the DGPs of neighbouring states to ensure that anti-drug operations are carried out effectively.” He concluded by saying that everybody should work tirelessly to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free state.

